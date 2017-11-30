Former New Mexico teacher faces new sex abuse allegation

Related Coverage Former Española teacher rejects second plea deal in student sex assault case; will go to trial

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — A former teacher awaiting trial on charges of rape, kidnapping and other counts is facing a new allegation.

A Rio Arriba County grand jury indicted Gary Gregor on Thursday on one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor. Court documents indicate the alleged touching occurred between August 2006 and May 2007.

Gregor’s attorney, Jason Bowles, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Gregor already is facing 13 felony counts of sexually abusing elementary school girls.

He also was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in September that accused him of molesting three former female students in Espanola. That lawsuit echoed similar allegations made in two previous state and federal civil cases.

In 2009, the Espanola school district placed Gregor on leave. The following year, state education officials refused to renew his teaching license.