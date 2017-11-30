El Paso man helps New Mexico family living without a roof

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman took a photo of her mother sitting in her home and it’s getting a lot of attention on Facebook. Something is missing in the photo, and it has one El Paso man stepping into help.

The woman in the photo is Carmen Carbajal. She’s sitting in the middle of a bedroom with a blanket draped over her knees and a rosary placed around her neck, but if you take a closer look, there’s no roof above her head.

“It was just very tragic. It hit me – hard,” Marco Alvarado said. “We help a lot of the community members, but this has been the worst case that I’ve seen.”

Alvarado is the director of Miss Sun City Pageants in El Paso. He saw the photo on Facebook and said he had to do something.

The family have lived in their home in Berino for more than 33 years. The small community is just 20 miles south of Las Cruces.

“This is where we grew up,” Karina Carbajal said. “This is our life and where my dad, he built this for us.”

For the past several days and nights, the family has stayed there without a roof. Karina said they have nowhere else to go.

Carbajal’s daughter, Karina, said years ago a fire damaged it, and since then years of rain water after have made it even worse.

“The roof was, like, literally falling like above my mom’s head. She’s elderly and she’s really sick,” Karina said.

Alvarado said he’s determined to get the Carbajal home back into shape for the family.

“I’m so grateful. I’m so really appreciative,” Karina said.

Alvarado says some roofers have already offered to volunteer their labor to help build the Carbajals a new roof.

