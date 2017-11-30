Dallas returns to the win column with a victory over rival Washington

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys three game losing skid is a thing of the past. The Cowboys righted the ship Thursday with a 38-14 victory over NFC East rival Washington.

Dax Prescott had a pair of touchdown passes in the victory, including a 13 yard strike to Dez Bryant that gave Bryant the franchise record for touchdown catches at 72.

The old record was held by Bob Hayes. Cowboys running back Alfred Morris had his best game with Dallas, scorching his former team with 127 yards and a touchdown. With the win the Cowboys improved to 6-6. Washington dropped to 5-7.