ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who murdered his parents as a teen is set to be released in another case.

Mitchell Overhand is one of three people accused of kidnapping and torturing a man in August.

He was facing charges for tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry are facing a first-degree murder charge.

A judge ruled Thursday that the cases for the three suspects will be separated and Overhand will be released on his own recognizance.

