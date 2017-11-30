Congress Democrats push for DACA replacement program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democrats — including a New Mexico senator — are pressing for a vote to replace the DACA program before the end of the year.

President Donald Trump ended DACA in September and gave Congress six months to create a permanent program to replace it.

Sen. Tom Udall says if Republicans want Democrats’ cooperation on a bill to fund the government beyond next week, they need to keep so-called “Dreamers” in the U.S.

“We need to make sure that this is part of it and I am going to fight for that,” Sen. Udall said.

Congress has until Dec. 8 to reach a new budget deal or the government will shut down.

