City revamps dangerous dog and irresponsible owner database

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Animal Welfare Department recently updated its database on all the people in Albuquerque who’ve been banned from owning a pet.

Across the city it’s not hard to find people that adore their dogs.

Some people, like local dog owner Marianne Kakstis, have seen the problems caused by negligent and abusive dog owners.

“She has cigarette burns here, she got kicked in the mouth, so she has a bad tooth,” said Kakstis about one of her adopted dogs.

Animal Welfare tries to keep a tight leash on owners like the one who hurt Kakstis’ dog before she adopted it; keeping track of each irresponsible owner, banning them from owning animals. To date, there are 64 on file.

“It’s just files we keep, so we don’t adopt to anybody who’s been deemed irresponsible by the courts,” said Paul Caster, Director of Animal Welfare.

He said people on that list can’t have dogs, and an officer with the department checks up on them to make sure they don’t.

“She’ll make contact with all the irresponsible owners to make sure the address hasn’t changed,” said Caster.

The city also keeps track of dangerous dogs — those are dogs that have been aggressive with people. The list has 119 dogs on the Dangerous Dogs database, with a description of the dog, its name and where it lives. The full list of dangerous dogs can be viewed here.

“I can pull this list up and say okay, there are five dangerous dogs that live on this block,” said Caster.

Dangerous dogs stay on the list for 10 years. People on the irresponsible pet owners list can appeal their court ordered decisions every two years.

That list is not made public because of privacy issues.

