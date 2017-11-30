Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Clouds and mild temperatures will stick around for this afternoon. A weather disturbance sitting to New Mexico’s southwest is pushing clouds into the region. These clouds will filter the sunshine with a few isolated sprinkles possible across northern and western New Mexico. These clouds will linger into Friday. Temperatures will stay warmer than average for this time of the year to close out the week.

The weather system will then pass to our east over the weekend. So Saturday and Sunday will feature more sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures for this time of the year.

A stronger cold front then moves into the state for Monday into Tuesday of next week. This cold front will kick up the wind and usher in much cooler temperatures. But, it will feel more like early December rather than the middle of Fall. There could be some light mountain snow and rain across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado for early next week. However, the biggest impacts from the cold front will be the colder temperatures and wind.