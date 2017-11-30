Chris Brown is ready to shine in his MMA pro debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When hanging out at Jackson Wink Academy, you can hear the whispers about Chris Brown and what his future might hold.

When it comes to skills in the octagon, some have compared him to a young Jon “Bones” Jones. Brown is making his pro debut on the Jackson Wink Fight Night 2 card at Isleta Casino and Resort Friday night. Brown will face Brandon Trujillo also of Albuquerque. Trujillo is a replacement for Brown’s first scheduled opponent.

When the fight card was introduced Brown was paired against Harvey Park of Clovis, but then the athletic commission stepped in. “They told me that I couldn’t fight Harvey Park because they didn’t want me to make my pro debut against someone with so many fights,” said Brown. “I believe he got scarred and called the commission, to be straight up.”

Park has an 8-1 record and also remains on the card to face Majeddine-Ayadi, a Jackson WInk Academy trained fighter from Paris,France. Brown said he was thankful that Trujillo stepped in to replace Park. Brown hasn’t fought since April and was turned down by 14 other fighters before finally getting a replacement opponent.

Former UFC veteran Damacio Page is the headliner of Jackson Wink Fight Night 2. He will face Jesus Urbina in the main event. The stacked card at Isleta Casino and Resort has a 7pm start time. Doors will open at 5:30pm.