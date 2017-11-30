Bookkeeper accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from nonprofit

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs woman is behind bars Thursday after she is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a nonprofit organization she worked at.

New Mexico State Police say 35-year-old Linda Norris took more than $55,000 dollars from the Lea County Community Drug Coalition.

She was the bookkeeper for the nonprofit.

State Police say she wrote 25 fraudulent checks to herself and is also accused of using the nonprofit’s credit card about 936 times over the course of a year.

Norris is charged with one count of embezzlement over $20,000 and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Norris in Midland, TX on Wednesday.

