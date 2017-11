ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The sheriff’s office is asking for your help tracking down a pecan thief in Eddy County.

A property owner south of Artesia called police after catching a man stealing pecans from his farm.

The suspect was able to get away before deputies showed up, but surveillance cameras captured a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eddy County Crime Stoppers at (575) 887-1888.

