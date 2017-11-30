Audit: $145K in public funds likely stolen at Deming schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special audit of a southern New Mexico school district has resulted in numerous findings that include nearly $145,000 in public funds that were likely stolen.

State Auditor Tim Keller released the audit of Deming Public Schools on Thursday. He said the inquiry stemmed from information from the district about the potential mishandling of money by a former employee.

According to the audit, potential criminal violations include fraud, forgery, larceny and embezzlement. The findings will be forwarded to the district attorney.

The audit covered a period between 2012 and 2016 and focused on cash receipts from laboratory and class fees, computer fees, student fines, parking fees and other activities.

Auditors identified an estimated $256,000 in cash receipts that should have been collected and deposited, but receipt tickets were issued for less than half of that.