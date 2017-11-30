Art events dominate Corrales first weekend of December

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the art community in Corrales continues to grow, art lovers are the ones who are reaping the benefits. Some of those benefits come in the form of a number of art shows.

The first is the Paint & Patina: A Three Man Art Show happening at the Chris Turri Art Studio in Corrales. This will feature the works of Cassidy Watt, Chris Turri and Michael Copeland. The Chris Turri Art Studio is located at 144 Mikaela Road. For more information on the Paint & Patina, you can visit the Chris Turri Fine Art website.

The second is the Old Church Crafts Show which is featuring the work of 25 artists on display at the old San Ysidro Church. This is also taking place from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the show, you can visit the Corrales History website.

For the third major art event, the annual Corrales Holiday Art Fest is also taking place during the first weekend of Dec. Members of the Corrales Society of Artists have been invited to take part in the show. This will happen on Saturday, Dec 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then on the last day, Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is all in the Cottonwood Montessori School.

For more information on this event, you can visit the Corrales Society of Artists website.