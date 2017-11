ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials arrested an Albuquerque firearms instructor who has been wanted for nearly a month.

The Attorney General’s Office and New Mexico State Police announced that 50-year-old Edward Boysel was taken into custody Wednesday.

After an investigation, Boysel was arrested for crimes including money laundering, tax fraud and Medicaid fraud.

Boysel was arraigned last month, but failed to appear in court, prompting the arrest warrant.

