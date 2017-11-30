Agency receives proposals to prevent cavern from collapsing

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say at least four companies have submitted proposals to take on the project to prevent the brine well in Carlsbad from collapsing.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the New Mexico State Purchasing Office disqualified one proposal for the estimated $25 million project, and the Carlsbad Brine Well Remediation Advisory Authority selection committee shortlisted two companies.

The request for proposals was sent out in September and closed earlier this month. The request called for plans to backfill the cavity that experts say could collapse as early as 2020.

The two companies are expected to submit tactical proposals with their estimated cost for the project by mid-December.

The final selection is expected before Christmas, and a project design is expected to be submitted to the purchasing office in June.