$5k reward offered to help catch increasingly violent bank robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI really wants to get an increasingly violent bank robber behind bars and is offering a hefty reward to do it.

The FBI says Fidel Castillo robbed a U.S. Bank on Eubank back in August. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in that case, but they believe he could also be responsible for seven other robberies in the city since July.

The most recent was just this past Monday, when the FBI says he wore a black hat with a Zia symbol while robbing a Bank of the West.

They say this robber has become increasingly violent. They say he’s always carried a gun but he’s moved from just demanding money to ordering everyone in the bank down on the floor while threatening them with the gun.

They have no doubt he will strike again if he isn’t caught, so they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Agents say Castillo is a convicted felon with a history in other states as well. They say there’s also a current warrant out for drugs and possession of a stolen vehicle.

They also suspect he could be part of a bigger bank robbery ring.