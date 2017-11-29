Woman living in a bus since Dog Head Fire files federal lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who lost her house in last year’s Dog Head Fire has been living in a makeshift home on her property. Now she’s suing the feds for causing this whole ordeal.

A roof and refrigerator lay side by side in what is left of Liz De Baca’s home.

“It’s just big pile of metal that’s sitting there that needs to be removed,” De Baca said.

De Baca has lived near Chilili for more than two decades. She was forced to abandon her home during the Dog Head Fire last year.

“They came up and said you have to get out now,” De Baca said.

When she was allowed to return to her home, the only thing left standing was a bright yellow school bus.

“The bus didn’t burn, I guess because it’s metal and I was very grateful of that,” De Baca said.

She’s said the bus was a gift and it’s been on her property for 15 years.

“I used it for storage,” she said.

She said she never thought she’d be living in it, and wants someone to be held accountable.

“The [Forest Service] has done nothing,” De Baca said.

This month, she filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The lawsuit claims the Forest Service was negligent and their staffing and equipment caused the fire.

The fire was sparked by heavy machinery used by a crew hired by the Forest Service to thin the forest in the Manzanos.

The lawsuit also notes, Forest Service employees wouldn’t let first responders fight the fire initially.

“Frankly these residents haven’t had any help. There was all this talk about how we’re going to be there for you. We’ll give you support, we’ll give you resources. There’s been pretty much nothing,” said attorney Dori Richards.

De Baca said even though it’s been tough living on her property under these conditions, she plans to stick it out and rebuild.

“It’s my home,” De Baca said.

De Baca’s attorney said she has another client that lost everything in the fire will be filing a lawsuit by the end of the week. The fire destroyed a dozen homes.

Over the summer, a group of 23 property owners were threatening to sue the feds over their loss of homes, livestock, and over the flooding that came in the wake of the fire.

