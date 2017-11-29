Video: Albuquerque driver crosses into ART bus lane, causing crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the first Albuquerque driver to learn a painful lesson about the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus line.

The driver made a U-turn right in front of a bus, and while his car was a mess it doesn’t look like he was ticketed.

For months, the city has warned drivers that it’s illegal to cross over the double yellow lines into the ART bus lanes. Obviously, the driver didn’t get the memo.

“People need to stay in the driving lane and make sure that they’re only making signalized left hand turns,” said Dayna Crawford, ART project manager.

Now along Central Avenue, one wrong left turn could cost you, like it did one driver.

On Saturday, the city unveiled the new ART buses and had a few of them hit the road for the first time, taking riders to the River of Lights.

Video shows a bus headed west on Central just past Rio Grande get into the designated bus lane.

It was bumper-to-bumper and down to one lane as the right lane was also closed off to traffic during the River of Lights.

The bus was traveling down Central for almost one minute before the red Volkswagen cut right in front of the bus, causing the crash.

The city says drivers can be ticketed for cutting through the ART lanes, however it appears this driver wasn’t.

“It’s important that people realize they will be cited. We have given a lot of warnings and we will continue to do so, but as we see the orange barrels go away — and you’ll see a majority of them go away next week — it’s reality time,” Crawford said.

According to the crash report, the officer stated the driver of the Volkswagen failed to yield to the right-of-way and made an improper turn.

The driver even told police he made the U-turn to escape the gridlock, but court records show he was not ticked by police. The police report does not explain wy.

No one was hurt in the crash. The VW suffered some damage though, and was towed away.

