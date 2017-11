ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico campus police say a woman was assaulted at the UNM Bookstore.

It happened around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a woman was trying to buy a man food at the Co-op after he asked her for money.

They say the man touched the woman’s breast and took off running towards Central.

Police never found him.

