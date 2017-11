ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You now can get food from some of your favorite restaurants delivered right to your door starting Wednesday.

The app UberEATS offers food delivery with full menus from more than 50 of Albuquerque’s favorite restaurants.

The app even allows you to track where your food is.

You can download UberEATS on Google Play or through the Apple iTunes store.

For more information, click here.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps