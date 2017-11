SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skiers eager to hit the slopes in Santa Fe will have to wait a little longer.

Ski Santa Fe was hoping to open this coming Saturday, but even with snow-making crews hard at work, the warm weather won out.

The resort is now planning a limited opening for the following Saturday, Dec. 9.

La Nina Wins Round One. Ski Santa Fe Will Now Open December 9th. We are confident that our snowmaking crews will take round two. Hope to see you on the mountain opening day! Think Snow!!! Visit our web site at https://t.co/ftoolsz57l for up-to-date information. pic.twitter.com/NmL9nnT1PQ — Ski Santa Fe (@SkiSantaFe) November 29, 2017

