ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years since the recession, but New Mexico is still spending less on schools.

A new national report shows the funding for public schools is 11.7 percent less than the state spent before the 2008 recession.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the nonprofit “Center on Budget and Policy Priorities” found that 29 states are still lagging behind.

The report cites declining oil and gas revenues as one of the reasons the states have decreased their funding.

