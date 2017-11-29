Questions raised about state’s key witness in Davon Lymon murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for the man accused of murdering Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster are raising questions about the state’s key witness and if she was even there that night.

Davon Lymon is accused of killing Officer Webster in 2015 when he was pulled over on his motorcycle at Central and Eubank.

The state has worked hard to get testimony from 19-year-old Savannah Garcia, who they say was on the back of the motorcycle that night and saw the shooting.

Now, Lymon’s attorneys have filed a motion asking for a warrant to be issued for a woman named Tiana Lozoya.

They claim that she was the passenger of the motorcycle that night. They claim they got this information from Lozoya’s brother.

Prosecutors filed a response to the motion saying the assertions are based on hearsay, the defense has not substantiated the claims, and it appears highly unlikely that the purported witness could provide credible or admissible evidence.

It’s unclear when a judge could rule on the motion. The trial is set for March 2018.

Related Coverage:

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps