Police: Motorcycle rider dies after crash at Louisiana, Constitution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are on scene at Louisiana and Constitution in response to a fatal crash.

Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

There were two people on the motorcycle and both were taken to UNM Hospital. One of the riders has since died from his injuries; the other rider remains in critical condition.

The scene has been deemed a full motors call out.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

