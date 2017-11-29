Police: Motorcycle rider dies after crash at Louisiana, Constitution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are on scene at Louisiana and Constitution in response to a fatal crash.
Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
There were two people on the motorcycle and both were taken to UNM Hospital. One of the riders has since died from his injuries; the other rider remains in critical condition.
The scene has been deemed a full motors call out.
Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
