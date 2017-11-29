Police investigate body found in northeast Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a body that was found at Mesa Verde Park.

According to Albuquerque Police, the investigation is still in its early stages.

There is no other information at this time.

