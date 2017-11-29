Police investigate alleged carjacking at Fort Lewis College

By Published: Updated:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after a man claims he was carjacked at gunpoint at Fort Lewis College.

The man, who is not a student, says he was sitting in his car Monday when a man pulled out a gun and told him to move into the passenger seat.

He says the two drove until the car got stuck and that’s when he got away and flagged down a passing motorist for help.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but say they don’t think there is a threat to the campus.

They are asking anyone with information to call them.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s