Police investigate alleged carjacking at Fort Lewis College

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after a man claims he was carjacked at gunpoint at Fort Lewis College.

The man, who is not a student, says he was sitting in his car Monday when a man pulled out a gun and told him to move into the passenger seat.

He says the two drove until the car got stuck and that’s when he got away and flagged down a passing motorist for help.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but say they don’t think there is a threat to the campus.

They are asking anyone with information to call them.

