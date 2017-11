Meet Amanda: a 5-month-old lab/pitty mix available now for adoption with Animal Humane. Joe Wilson shares this sweet little girl’s story of rescue and rehabilitation. She’s perfect for a loving family and is good with other animals.

You can meet her and many other adoptable pets at their main campus on Virginia Street in Albuquerque.

For info, visit AnimalHumaneNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living