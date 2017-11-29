Ooh Aah! Gears Up For The Holidays

A staple of the Nob Hill shopping district is ready for the holiday season. Ooh Aah! -located in the Business Center off Silver, has been at their location for 20 years, providing fine jewelry and accents at affordable prices.

Yelp ABQ’s community manager Howie Kaibel along with Ooh Aah!’s general manager Dallas Ulibarri stop by the studio to talk about the store, as well as the upcoming shop & stroll happening Thursday, December 7.

For more information on the store, visit OohAahJewelry.com.

