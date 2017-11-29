November 29th Morning Rush: Proposed law could end Albuquerque’s DWI vehicle seizure program

1. Big changes could be coming to a controversial program aimed at stopping DWI in New Mexico. The bill is set to be introduced again during the 2018 legislative session and could put an end to its DWI vehicle seizure program. The Albuquerque Police Department expressed concerns about the bill and how it could affect its program in a memo recently filed with Albuquerque City Council. Right now, law enforcement is allowed to seize cars on a second DWI arrest, but the bill would change the law to require a conviction before a vehicle is seized. Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto first introduced the bill last year. He’s aiming to get the bill up for a vote this year.

2. A federal court is allowing Congressman Steve Pearce to access nearly $1 million in campaign money he raised in Congress, to run for governor. Pearce filed a lawsuit after the Secretary of State’s Office said he can only transfer $11,000.

3. A quiet day on tap as an area of high pressure slides over the state. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures near to above average (40s, 50s and 60s).

4. A dog owner is pleading for the return of her beloved pet after thieves swiped her truck with the dog inside. Suzette Garcia-Wright and her family came out of Applebee’s on Coors near I-40 Saturday evening to find her pickup and Chihuahua, “Beanie” gone. Garcia-Wright says she doesn’t care about the truck, she just wants her dog back. She is also offering a $500 reward, no questions asked.

5. If you’re looking for a winter get-away this weekend you might consider Angel Fire. Officials there say it’s finally cold enough in the northern mountains to begin snowmaking at night. The resort is set to open Dec. 8.

Morning’s Top Stories