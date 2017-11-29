New Mexico senators weigh in on tax reform bill as it inches closer to vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRQE) – The hottest topic on Capitol Hill on Wednesday is tax reform.

Senate Republicans are hoping to vote on a tax bill any day now but the big question is, will they have the votes? They say it will be very close.

The President is still trying to win enough GOP support to get it passed. He said, “I think it’s going to pass and it’s going to be very popular.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford to lose two votes and there are some Republican senators that have concerns about the plan.

President Trump on Capitol Hill tried to rally skeptical members of his party who fear tax cuts favor corporations at the expense of small business.

However, Republicans cleared a key hurdle in their quest to overhaul the nation’s tax code.

The Senate Budget Committee voted along party lines to advance the GOP tax plan to the Senate floor.

Right now, no Democrats say they are voting for the tax reform bill, including New Mexico Senators, Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich.

They say the bill will hurt the state if it passes.

“I mean really what this is, is a tax cut for very wealthy people and for big corporations. 80 percent of this goes to the wealthiest in our society,” Senator Udall said.

“The fiscal pressures that this will bring five years from now down the road, I think are potentially devastating to the state of New Mexico,” explained Sen. Heinrich. He also called the tax bill a travesty, saying working people in the state could end up paying more in taxes.

A vote could happen as early as Thursday.