New Mexico Ballet Company adds professional dancers, changes choreography to ‘Nutcracker’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Performers for the Nutcracker are getting some last minute practice in before they take the stage this weekend.

This year’s show has also had many new additions, which has resulted in a lot of practice for the dancers.

The Nutcracker has been running for nearly 50 years at Popejoy Hall and they’re always looking for ways to keep it fresh. That includes bringing in dancers from New York City and even changing up the entire second act.

“New Mexico Ballet Company has kept it a great tradition part of the Christmas holiday that people still love to come see it. I think we’ve done a great job at keeping things up to date, adding new costumes and new choreography to liven it up,” said Natalie Harris, artistic director.

New Mexico Ballet Company officials say they’re bringing the Nutcracker performance you’d see in New York City to New Mexico with professional ballet dancers and a special type of choreography that only dancers in New York City are trained on.

Officials say it’s bringing a unique touch to the show. However, the rest of the 96 performers come from local studios throughout New Mexico.

Another addition to the stage is more men which is something Robbie Rodriguez, a six-year veteran with the company, hopes inspires others.

“Being a male dancer especially in our arts community allows for the opportunity to show younger men that it is okay to dance and that it doesn’t have to be pretty, fluffy type thing. We are strong and powerful. That’s what’s so exciting about our Russian variation this year. It’s having five men on stage. It’s a lot of jumps, turns, and power and it shows the ability of male dancers,” said Rodriguez.

So far, their hard work is paying off and ballet officials say this season is starting off strong.

To order tickets, go to nutcrackernm.com or Newmexicoballetcompany.com.

