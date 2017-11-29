Neighbor steps in to save Roswell family from house fire

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – If they didn’t love their neighbor before, they do now. A young man was heading out for just another day at work, but he ended up saving a family from their burning home.

The homeowners say if it wasn’t for their neighbor banging on the door, they may not be here today.

The crackling of fire is what Syrus Weaver heard as he was leaving for work Tuesday night.

“When I got out here I could feel the heat,” Weaver said.

The fire was burning in his neighbor’s backyard, but it didn’t stay there for long. Video from the Chaves County News Network shows just how quickly it spread.

“When I came back outside, it had already caught on to the shed right here and part of their house,” Weaver said.

Weaver ran to grab a hose to prevent the fire from spreading, but he realized that wasn’t going to be enough.

“I hoped the fence here and looked around and didn’t see anybody there so I banged on the wall,” he said.

Weaver said he just wanted to make sure everyone was safe.

“I looked and it was just flames, everywhere,” homeowner Linda Perkins said.

She was shocked at what she saw when she opened the door. Perkins says her smoke detectors didn’t make a peep.

“If it would’ve been three or four minutes later it probably all would’ve been gone. We may not have never heard the fire was back here.”

Perkins says panic set in, “Terror, afraid, scared for my animals.”

The good news is everyone made it out safely. However, the house didn’t fare so well.

“I can’t believe it, it went so fast. It’s just a lot of damage inside and in the roof and the kitchen roof is gone. It’s just even the ceiling and everything is gone,” Perkins said.

Still, she’s just thankful Weaver was there when he was. Perkins believes the fire started from a heat lamp she put outside for her dog, which ignited the dog’s blankets.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps