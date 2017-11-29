Mayor Richard Berry looks back at successes, failures while in office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two terms as the leader of the city of Albuquerque, Mayor Richard J. Berry is down to his last 24 hours in office.

“I’m walking out of here a happy guy. We set our own timeline, I made a promise eight years ago. I’m keeping my handshake,” Mayor Berry said.

After eight years in office, Mayor Richard J. Berry sounds like a man with few regrets.

“We talked about running it like a business and less like a political machine, and I think we’ve proven that we can do that,” the mayor said.

Among the work he is most proud of — $1.2 billion in quality of life and infrastructure projects that include the Paseo-I-25 interchange, and the new sports complex on the westside.

“This new ballpark out here with sports tourism, so world-class facilities for our kids, and inviting — they’ve already got 30 or more tournaments coming in. You’ll see people flying in and out of the community,” he said.

Those projects also include improvements to the Bosque, and the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit system.

“As controversial as it is, I believe generationally it’s going to be a real catalyst to bring Route 66 back,” Mayor Berry said. “It’s been tough for the businesses. It’s been a tough year for construction, but I really believe long term, great project.”

Mayor Berry is also leaving a city with a violent crime rate that doubled under his watch. He blames circumstances largely beyond his control.

“I think a reasonable person would say when you empty a jail and people are coming out in the community, committing crime after crime, and your police officers are arresting them over and over again, that’s not necessarily a policing problem,” the mayor said.

Mayor Berry insists the often talked about officer shortage at the Albuquerque Police Department is not the main problem.

“We’re arresting people four, five, six times and we’re seeing them the next day on the street,” he said.

Now the political veteran has some advice for the incoming mayor.

“There is going to be something that hits you the first day you’re here, and there’s going to be things that happen that you had no idea that you would have anticipated that would be a challenge,” Mayor Berry said.

Still, he relishes his time at the top.

“You’re going to be amazed at this job. There is not a better job in public service than being the mayor of a major U.S. American city.”

Mayor Berry says he will miss the rapid pace of the job.

He’s not sure what he will do next professionally, but he will be part of an initiative at Harvard to help counsel and advise new mayors.

