Moisture will stream off the Pacific toward New Mexico for the next few days. There won’t be enough juice to provide widespread showers but we will see mostly cloudy skies through Friday. Temps will top out in the high 50s in most areas. Over the weekend another storm system will dive south keeping some clouds around.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event