Man waits patiently in line before robbing Allsup’s in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas police are looking for a very patient robber.

Video from inside the Allsup’s on Highway 314 late Monday night shows several customers in the store when a guy in a grey hoodie walked inside.

He stood in line behind several people and patiently waits for each of them to do their business. In all, he waited four minutes to strike.

When all of the customers were gone, he pulled a gun and ordered the clerk to empty the register. He then took off with an unknown amount of cash.

If you recognize him, call Los Lunas police.

