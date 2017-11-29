Man arrested after leading police on foot chase across I-40

Tom Deforest
Tom Deforest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man went to great lengths to avoid getting arrested, leading police on a harrowing foot chase across the freeway.

An Albuquerque police officer says he was following a suspected stolen car around 8:30 Tuesday night on Hotel Circle near Eubank and I-40.

The officer says he watched Tom Deforest and a women get out, and try to break into motel rooms.

When the officer approached them, Deforest took off on foot toward I-40, losing the officer by running across all lanes of traffic, then running back across as other officers joined the chase.

They eventually caught up with Deforest and arrested him.

The woman disappeared.

