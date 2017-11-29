Lobos end a four game losing skid by dropping Evansville

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The four game losing skid is over. Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team jumped back into the win column Wednesday night with a 78-59 win over Evansville. The game at Dreamstyle Arena was part of the Mountain West Missouri Valley Challenge. Five Lobos scored in double figures in the win.

Sam Logwood and Troy Simons led the way with 14 points each. Chris McNeal had 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting. Makauch Maluach and Anthony Mathis had 10 points each. The Lobos shot 49 percent for the game and was able to force Evansville into 21 turnovers. The Lobos had 20 fast break points compared to 2 for the Purple Aces, who suffered only their second defeat of the season.

The assists ratio was also lopsided as the Lobos had 23 compared to 8 for the Purple Aces, who played without leading scorer Ryan Taylor.

K.J. Riley led the Purple Aces in scoring with 13 points. With the win the Lobos improved to 3-4. The Lobos are at rival UTEP next. That game will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. in El Paso, Texas.