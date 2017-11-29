Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A quiet day on tap as an area of high pressure slides over the state. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures near to above average (40s, 50s and 60s). Rain chances look slim to none today… and winds will generally stay between 5-15mph out of the southwest.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will stay near to above seasonal averages in most locales — expect temps in the Rio Grande Valley to climb well into the 50s and low 60s. A cold front sinking across the Eastern Plains will reinforce the cooler temperatures east of the Central Mountains, leaving most in the 50s. Cloud cover will continue to stream in from west ahead of a storm system spinning off the west coast. Although we won’t have a ton of moisture to work with, we could see a few isolated showers over the higher terrain of western and northern NM.

FRIDAY: We’ll finish the work week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Those within the Albuquerque-metro can expect highs to warm into the low 60s.