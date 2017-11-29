John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Moisture will get pulled into the state ahead of a weak storm system that will cross late this week. Between now and then, expect plenty of cloud cover, but little in the way of showers or snow. Skies will clear over the weekend as temperatures moderate. Then another storm system will drop down for early next week. The associated back door cold front will pull temperatures down, but by how much is debatable. Some models pull the temperatures down to a few degrees above average, while others drop temperatures 10° – 15° below average.

