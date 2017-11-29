IPCC’s Native American Student Art Show Returns

For 38 years, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has been cultivating the next generation of Native artists. They continue that mission with the Native American Student Art Show.

The exhibition features work from K through 12th-grade students across New Mexico in a variety of mediums. The juried competition awards students who excel in various categories based on style and age. In addition, the work is on sale with the money going back directly to the young artists.

For more information on this show, running now through January 5, head over to IndianPueblo.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living