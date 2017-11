.

Heat up your looks during the cold months at The Barbers Shop. Jessica Olivas and Rachel Romero, both master barbers at The Barbers Shop, share styles that are in for both men and women this holiday season.

Whether you’re looking to touch up your look or embark on a complete overhaul, the skilled staff at the Barbers Shop can help.

To book your appointment, log on to TBS08.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living