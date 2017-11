HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police have found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to an unknown problem in the 500 block of North Selman Wednesday.

They identified the man to be 45-year-old Daniel Torres. He was found in his home

At this time the investigation is ongoing and there is no other information.

If you know any information, you are asked to call police Hobbs Police at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crimestoppers at (575) 393-8005.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps