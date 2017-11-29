Friends grieve loss of 22-year-old UNM student, fraternity brother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fight between two brothers left one dead Monday night when police were dispatched to a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

When officers arrived they said D’Andre Ravenel was still at the scene and admitted to stabbing his older brother Dezmond, 22 in the chest, twice.

The 20-year-old told police his brother Dezmond “came after” him and punched him several times in the face. In the police report, detectives said D’Andre’s story was inconsistent, as he didn’t appear to have any injuries to his head or face.

Ravenel is charged with an open count of murder.

Wednesday, friends and classmates of Desmond said they were shocked and saddened to find out their friend didn’t survive.

Desmond’s college buddies found it difficult to talk about what happened, but it was easy for them to recall fond memories of their friend.

“The dude was very athletic,” Estephan Candelaria said.

“He didn’t have to actually try. He was just that natural kind of athlete,” Andrew Bouchard said.

A natural athlete who spent his childhood years out on the football field.

“Super competitive,” Alex Ostrem said. “I was talking to one of our buddies the other day and he was saying how he’ll never forget Dez running a 200 in track, and how he would look like a horse running down that back-stretch.”

They said the 22-year-old was also a Pike Fraternity brother at the University of New Mexico, and Pikachu nerd who even had the costume. All of his friends said he was always the one they counted on to make them laugh.

“I think Dez, too, would want us to ‘get over it and stop crying and move on,'” Miranda Mattson said. “It’s just good that we all have each other. We’re all friends because of Dez and that’s something I’m always going to remember.”

The group is planning a candlelight vigil, but a date has yet to be set. A GoFundMe has also been set up.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps