Fleeing suspects accused of fatally hitting retired officer appear in court

By Published: Updated:
Daniel Lowell and Trista Schlaefli
Daniel Lowell and Trista Schlaefli

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The pair accused of hitting and killing a retired Las Cruces police officer during a high speed chase made their first court appearance Wednesday.

Police say Daniel Lowell and Trista Schlaefli were driving a stolen pickup from Colorado when they were stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

State Police say the two then took off, leading police and Border Patrol on a high speed chase, even driving toward on-coming traffic on I-25.

They say Lowell hit and killed J.R. Stewart on his motorcycle. The DA’s Office filed a motion to have the two held without bond until trial.

Police say Lowell told them he and Schlaefli were smoking meth and heroine.

Lowell faces a total of 18 charges while Schlaefli faces 10 including homicide and armed robbery.

The pleaded not guilty.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s