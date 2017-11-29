Fleeing suspects accused of fatally hitting retired officer appear in court

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The pair accused of hitting and killing a retired Las Cruces police officer during a high speed chase made their first court appearance Wednesday.

Police say Daniel Lowell and Trista Schlaefli were driving a stolen pickup from Colorado when they were stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

State Police say the two then took off, leading police and Border Patrol on a high speed chase, even driving toward on-coming traffic on I-25.

They say Lowell hit and killed J.R. Stewart on his motorcycle. The DA’s Office filed a motion to have the two held without bond until trial.

Police say Lowell told them he and Schlaefli were smoking meth and heroine.

Lowell faces a total of 18 charges while Schlaefli faces 10 including homicide and armed robbery.

The pleaded not guilty.

