Crews respond to water main break in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central Avenue is closed in both directions at Sierra Drive near Washington Street due to an apparent water main break.

Albuquerque Police says they’re blocking off the area due to the possibility of a sinkhole forming.

The Water Authority is currently on scene and is shutting off the water to make repairs.

Service to homes and business in the area could be interrupted.

The Water Authority officials at this time don’t know how long the area will be shut down.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

