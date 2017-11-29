City breaks ground on De Anza Motor Lodge renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of anticipation, the city finally broke ground on the renovation of the historical De Anza Motor Lodge.

The project will include a boutique, hotel, retail spaces, apartments and a restaurant with rooftop seating. The developer will also work with the Zuni Pueblo to preserve the historical murals inside. The old sign will be refurbished as well.

“This is the gateway, the front door of Nob Hill from the eastside and it’s always been a sour spot, so it’s time to make it become another economic driver for the city of Albuquerque,” said Jim Trump, project consultant.

The $6 million project is expected to be complete in 2019.

