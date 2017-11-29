Carlos Condit talks UFC 219 and Wolverine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlos Condit has not competed in the Octagon for over a year, but got the itch to return before being scheduled for UFC 219 where he’ll meet Neil Magny in Las Vegas December 30. “The time off has been good for me,” said Condit. “I think I am definitely going to come out and show some new skills. I think stepping back and regrouping and getting some things straight on some different levels is important.”

Ask Condit why he decided to fight again after so much time off, and he will tell you he does not know why. We also asked Condit if he missed the sport. “It’s not that I missed it,” said Condit. “I like training on martial arts. It’s what I do for a living. I figured I’d jump back in and make some money. Condit admits that when it comes to passion for the sport some days are better than others. “This is a tough sport. It’s a tough way to make a living and I enjoy it and love what I do,” said Condit.

“Depending on the day or time of day I don’t always love this. There’s a lot of ups and downs in a fight camp let alone a career and it’s something you just have to ride. Hopefully you are on point and got everything in the right direction fight night.” Condit knows a lot about his next opponent and was very complementary when talking about Magny.

“Super tough, really good in all positions, really lanky and rangy, uses his range well, great endurance, a real tough fighter,” said Condit. Magny is 19-6 in the Octagon. Condit has a 30-10 record and plans to keep fighting as long as he can. When he decides to change careers maybe he can get a job in Hollywood.

KRQE Sports is not the only who thinks Condit would make a good Wolverine. “I’ve heard the Wolverine thing before,” said Condit. “I don’t think the acting thing is going to be my deal.” Of course we had to ask if he would consider playing Wolverine if he was asked? “No, yeah, if they wanted me to be Wolverine,” said Condit. “You don’t just go and be starring in a Marvel you have to do some background work.”