Attorney General demands damages for New Mexicans in Wells Fargo scheme

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Wednesday that he has been investigating Wells Fargo for over a year.

The AG also said he will be making a demand for damages on behalf of New Mexicans who were victimized by an illegal scheme that created about 19,000 fake an unauthorized bank and credit card accounts.

“While hardworking New Mexico families were struggling to put food on the table, pay their bills and save what’s left for the future, Wells Fargo was scamming them and charging them fees for accounts they never authorized,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a news release. “When New Mexicans choose a bank, especially one with a national reputation, they deserve to be treated fairly and honestly. My office will work directly with Wells Fargo to recover damages for the New Mexicans who were harmed, but if we cannot reach a resolution, I will bring litigation to make New Mexicans whole again.”

The AG’s investigations has revealed that Wells Fargo’s management pressured employees to open millions of unauthorized accounts.The fake accounts then generated fees, which customers had to pay.

Wells Fargo has 93 branches in New Mexico.

