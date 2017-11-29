Albuquerque man honored for helping save his boss’s life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local man is being honored for saving his boss’s life.

Back in March, Gary Chandler’s boss, Chuck Fellion, who wasn’t feeling well, suddenly fell unconscious.

After Chandler called 911, he began chest compressions until rescue personnel arrived, but his act of heroism didn’t stop there.

“He called Chuck’s wife and daughter to let them know about the situation,” Mayor Richard J. Berry explained. “While Chuck was recovering from his medical issues, Gary also ran the business to ensure Chuck could recover and complete his rehabilitation.”

Mayor Berry honored him Wednesday with the Good Samaritan award.

