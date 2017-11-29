Albuquerque homeowner helps catch suspected thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeowner took action when he caught some burglars red handed.

The man says he heard his dog bark early Tuesday morning and went to investigate. He found his back gate open, two of his bikes that had been stolen days earlier, and two men going through his garage.

Police say the homeowner then fired a warning shot causing the men to run.

According to a criminal complaint, he then fired several more shots, hitting Rudolfo Serrano-Urais in each leg.

Serrano-Urais was taken to UNM Hospital where police say he made a full confession. The guy he was with got away.

