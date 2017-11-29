Albuquerque homeowner helps catch suspected thief

By Published:
Rudolfo Serrano-Urais
Rudolfo Serrano-Urais

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeowner took action when he caught some burglars red handed.

The man says he heard his dog bark early Tuesday morning and went to investigate. He found his back gate open, two of his bikes that had been stolen days earlier, and two men going through his garage.

Police say the homeowner then fired a warning shot causing the men to run.

According to a criminal complaint, he then fired several more shots, hitting Rudolfo Serrano-Urais in each leg.

Serrano-Urais was taken to UNM Hospital where police say he made a full confession. The guy he was with got away.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s