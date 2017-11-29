AG’s Office asks judge to sentence con man for alleged puppy abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A man who scammed people out of thousands in a rental scheme might finally get jail time, not for his history of renting out foreclosed homes but for allegedly torturing an animal.

The prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office in District Court Wednesday asked the judge to revoke Shaun Anaya’s probation and to to serve two years, saying he violated his probation this summer when he allegedly broke three state laws.

However, the defendant put up a fight in court.

“Did you use any power tools on this puppy?” the defense attorney asked Anaya.

“No,” he replied.

The convicted con man at the hearing Wednesday said he did not brutally beat and mutilate a Pit bull puppy with power tools in the backseat of his car on June 1, as police allege in a criminal complaint.

Read: Shaun Anaya criminal complaint >>

In a separate case in 2013, he pleaded guilty to six counts of larceny, one count of fraud and two of forgery after swindling at least two dozen renters all over Albuquerque by renting out foreclosed properties.

Read: Anaya 2013 Ruling >>

After a year in jail, he got off with probation, which the Attorney General’s Office says he’s now violated and wants him behind bars for it.

“I ask that he be remanded into custody. He is facing a two-year habitual enhancement,” prosecutor Nicholas Gilbert said.

During the June arrest, police found Anaya in posession of marijuana and the AG’s Office also claimed Anaya tried to coerce a witness to come to his defense.

The judge found Anaya violated his probation for the marijuana, but wants more time to look at the evidence before making a decision at the next court date on Dec. 20.

As for the puppy involved, it has since recovered from its injuries and has been adopted.

